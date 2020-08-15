Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 103,386 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

EXPD stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,847.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,412 shares of company stock worth $18,461,412. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

