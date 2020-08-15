Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.