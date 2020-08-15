Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MRETF opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

