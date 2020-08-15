Royal Bank of Canada Boosts High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to $10.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

