Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RST. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RST stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $665.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

