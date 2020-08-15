Ronald M. Sanders Purchases 75,000 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Stock

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) VP Ronald M. Sanders bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 845,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,759.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLNY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.