Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.52.

ROKU opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,614 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Roku by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Roku by 2,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Roku by 3,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 90,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

