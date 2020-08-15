Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $120.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

