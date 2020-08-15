Revolve Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 2,431 call options.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock worth $483,397. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Revolve Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

