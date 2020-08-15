RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 15.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) shares fell 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

