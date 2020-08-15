Rami Rahim Sells 6,500 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,677,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,160,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,513,000 after buying an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.