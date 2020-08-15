QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

