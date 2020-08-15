Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

