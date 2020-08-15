Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 32.63% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,796,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.