Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

