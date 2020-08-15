Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $1.58 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $23,983,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $2,092,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $44,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

