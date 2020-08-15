Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 44,406 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,406 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

