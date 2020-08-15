Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 280 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,372 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in TransUnion by 38.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,894 shares of company stock worth $18,880,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

