Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,011 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waters by 15.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waters by 23.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Waters by 16.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waters by 52.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

