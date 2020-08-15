Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 13,899 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.