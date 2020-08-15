Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,353 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

