Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,318 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

