Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $27.46 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.