Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

