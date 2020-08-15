Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.62 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,220 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $285.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,748 shares of company stock worth $37,965,816. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

