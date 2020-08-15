Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.96 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Masco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

