Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.