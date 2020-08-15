Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $398.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.53 and a 200-day moving average of $354.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

