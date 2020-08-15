Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hologic by 243.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 551,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 391,256 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 49.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $205,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 31,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

