Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

