PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($5.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.22.

PTCT opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,518. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,528,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 97.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

