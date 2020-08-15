Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 266.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.81% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

