Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $50.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

