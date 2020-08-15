Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $16.17. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 612,662 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.78.

In other Pretium Resources news, Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.98, for a total value of C$455,426.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$648,755. Also, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$1,207,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$330,226.17.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

