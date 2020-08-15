Premier Inc (PINC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.19 on September 15th

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.
Premier has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
Premier stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.
