Piper Sandler Increases Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Price Target to $0.50

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.58.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.