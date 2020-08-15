Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $64.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Shares of FANG opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 674,990 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

