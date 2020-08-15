Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.51. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,740,435 shares of company stock valued at $365,047,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 109.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 408,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $8,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

