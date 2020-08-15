Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of PING opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,740,435 shares of company stock valued at $365,047,621. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

