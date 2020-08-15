Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.37. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
