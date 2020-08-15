Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 389,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

PDM opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

