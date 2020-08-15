Philip Poindexter Sells 4,691 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYBT opened at $43.12 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $990.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

