Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfenex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.55.

PFNX opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pfenex by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfenex by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 472,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pfenex by 39,654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

