Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

