Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
NYSE PFGC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
