Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Penumbra worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,269,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $975,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,151 shares of company stock worth $6,731,330. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 805.58 and a beta of 0.71. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.