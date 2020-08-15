PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 86.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 503,952 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

