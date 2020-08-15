Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s (PFLT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $336.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,564,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 143,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

