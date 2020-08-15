Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Pembina Pipeline worth $57,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

