Paul J. Milbury Sells 24,185 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INFN opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.09. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 10.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Infinera by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

