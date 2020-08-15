Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

KROS stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.